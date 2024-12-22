Screen grab: NFL Network

Scott Hanson has become quite accustomed to smoothly jumping from highlight to highlight from each game each Sunday. But even he isn’t immune from the rare on-air hiccup, which he showed on the Week 16 NFL RedZone broadcast.

NFL RedZone has, of course, received criticism over the past week after the program broke its long-standing tradition of being commercial-free in Week 15.

Notably, Scott Hanson did not use his patented “commercial-free” catchphrase to kick off the Week 16 edition of RedZone, which upset viewers yet again.

Later on in the program, Hanson jumped to a highlight from the Falcons’ offense but stumbled over his words in doing so, which led to him accidentally saying “dick” when seemingly attempting to say that they would be jumping to a “quick dip look” into the Falcons-Giants game.

“Another quick dick, dip of a look at the Atlanta offense,” said Hanson.

That sure sounded like “Another quick dick, dip, look at the Atlanta offense” from Scott Hanson on NFL RedZone. pic.twitter.com/3o6WolyrOC — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 22, 2024

Obviously, there wasn’t any intention from Hanson to blurt out the word “dick” on-air. But regardless, it’s certainly a lowlight that Hanson probably would have liked to avoid. Especially considering how some fans aren’t overly happy with the ads on RedZone as of late.

Naturally, viewers had some jokes about the mistake at Hanson’s expense on social media.

Trying so hard all week to not say “Penis” instead of “Penix” and forgot to practice not saying “dick” instead of “dip”. Commercial-gate got our man shook. — peanutbutterjellythyme (@pntbtrjlythyme) December 22, 2024

Every broadcaster has a mistake like this from time to time. And it’s perhaps a credit to Hanson, who is calling NFL action for seven hours straight each Sunday without any breaks, that there aren’t more mistakes like this on a weekly basis.

