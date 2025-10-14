Credit: Scorigami

Dave Mattingly is well aware of the glitches that have plagued his popular Scorigami X account.

Fixing such issues, however, could prove easier said than done, with the software developer citing changes to X’s interface as the primary cause.

Speaking to Front Office Sports’ Margaret Fleming, Mattingly addressed the recent problems his popular account has faced, as it has missed multiple Scorigamis (final NFL scores that have never occurred before) and inaccurately labeled other scores as first-time occurrences. According to Mattingly, the issues have stemmed from the bot operating the account no longer being fully compatible with X following changes to the platform.

“I’m aware of the recent issues with the Scorigami bot and I apologize for any confusion they’ve caused,” Mattingly told FOS. “This season, X has made some changes to their platform that have contributed to some of the recent problems. I am actively working to get the bot running smoothly again, though as this is a personal side project that I maintain in my spare time, I can’t always respond to issues as quickly as I’d like.”

Fleming notes that X has adjusted its rules for accessing the free version of its application programming interface (API) since Elon Musk first purchased the platform formerly known as Twitter in 2023. While the social media app initially suspended access to its free API — limiting several bots in the process — it later reinstated the service an extremely limited capacity.

According to Mattingly, the current Scorigami account is limited to 16 posts per 24 hours, a significant decrease from what it was permitted to post a season ago. With those limits in place, Mattingly says the recent glitches have stemmed from his “attempts to throttle and queue messages to stay within those new limits.”

Thus far, those attempts have proven unsuccessful, although Mattingly says he’ll keep trying. In the meantime, Mattingly’s Scorigami website remains active and accurate, as does the Bluesky version of the bot, which isn’t operated by Mattingly.