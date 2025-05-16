Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

After some confusion, the NFL has clarified that a pair of Week 16 games will be played on Saturday, Dec. 20, rather than Friday, Dec. 19.

The confusion stemmed from that week’s game between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears, along with the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders, were both listed as Friday games on NFL.com.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk detailed the confusion.

“Earlier today, we pointed out that the official NFL.com schedule says that the two games announced for Saturday, December 20 (Eagles-Commanders and Packers-Bears) will actually be played on Friday, December 19,” Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk detailed. “Each of the four teams’ websites apply neither a time nor a date to the games. NFL.com has since changed its Week 16 slate.”

And while NFL.com continues to list both games as “Games Not Yet Scheduled,” Florio clarified that “the league says the games will be played on Saturday. And we’ll regard that as conclusive.”

As was the case in 2024, the NFL has a pair of Friday games in 2025. The first will come in Week 1 on Sept. 4, when the Kansas City Chiefs play the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil, with the Chargers as the designated “home” team. Then, for the third year in a row, the NFL will have a Black Friday game. This year’s matchup will be between the Bears and Eagles in Philadelphia.