There’s that age-old saying that if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all. And Sauce Gardner tried not to take a page out of Baker Mayfield when it came to talking about Daniel Jones, but by saying almost nothing, the New York Jets cornerback said just about everything.

As the two roommates participated in joint practices ahead of their preseason finale (the Snoopy Bowl), Gardner was asked for his opinion—or his takeaway—on the New York Giants quarterback. Needless to say, Gardner didn’t have much to take away, nor did he have any takeaways when facing Jones.

But that doesn’t mean other teams haven’t.

But Jones struggled against the Texans just as much as Gardner struggled to answer a question about the embattled sixth-year quarterback out of Duke.

“Uhh…he’s a good quarterback,” said Gardner. “You feel me? Um. I thought I was about to pick him off today…He had looked at the last minute to try to throw the check down to Wan’Dale (Robinson). I thought I had the pick, but he kept it. Um, I mean…the competitive periods, it was very competitive, man. It was great. I had fun out there today. I don’t really know what to say.”

Sauce Gardner was asked for his opinion of Daniel Jones and his takeaways from practicing against him today: pic.twitter.com/g0tilhnsRZ — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) August 21, 2024

It’s not that a reporter asked a trap question; it’s certainly one worth asking. But you have to tiptoe around it. Gardner has seen himself called “overrated” by the likes of Asante Samuel and Marlon Humphrey, even if he is the best cornerback in the league. It’s pretty obvious how he—and many others—feel about Jones as a quarterback.

But there’s also no need to disparage anyone across the aisle either. This isn’t politics, even if the business of football can feel a little political at times. So, Gardner tried to give an answer that wouldn’t offend anybody, but he also had no idea what to say besides calling Jones a “good quarterback” as he looked around for answers or perhaps even a divine intervention.

All in all, he was trying to avoid a moment — to quote the great Stephen A. Smith — that would’ve elicited this response, “Let’s be nice. We don’t have to go there. I mean, you’re not wrong, but you didn’t have to say it. I mean, good lord.”

Good on Gardner for handling it the best he could. We don’t know if many of us would be as honest to say, “I don’t really know what to say,” either. Because he’s put in an impossible situation, it’s no one’s fault, but that didn’t make it any less hilarious.

