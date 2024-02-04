Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Every team wants to feel like an underdog and play up the “nobody believed in us” angle, especially heading into a big game like the Super Bowl. It’s a classic motivation tactic and it’s seen across every sport. There are few teams that deserve that discourse less than this year’s San Francisco 49ers squad, but that sure isn’t stopping them from doing it anyway.

As the team prepares to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII, the team’s official account posted a hype video on social media with a caption that certainly got people a little riled up.

“Against all odds,” the Niners’ official account posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Against all odds ? Next up: #SBLVIII on CBS pic.twitter.com/x3ahviUxAJ — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) February 2, 2024

This is quite a perplexing statement as it’s not clear exactly what odds the 49ers feel were against them this year. San Francisco was favored in every single game this season, including the two postseason games against the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions. They also began the season with the fourth-best Super Bowl odds even despite the relatively unknown health and status of starting quarterback Brock Purdy.

Throughout this season, there were no odds against the San Francisco 49ers, much less all of them. And the team was quickly blasted for this claim.

Kirby Smart met with the 9ers before the season and told them they were going 7-5. https://t.co/g2Zmh5EmYM — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) February 3, 2024

Fair is fair. Travis Kelce's "Nobody believed in us" BS was ripped after last year's Super Bowl, and rightly so. This has to be too. "Against all odds" is a tough claim for a team that was favored in literally every game to make. https://t.co/mQOYs8oMNf — Michael Dixon (@MDixonsports) February 4, 2024

What’s with the Niners obsession with thinking they are underdogs this whole season??? ?? https://t.co/r1eGqw9nqo — President of the LaPorta Supporta’s (@bradholmes4prez) February 3, 2024

The #49ers have been favored in every game this season https://t.co/dZ71DN0Bpj — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) February 3, 2024

The team has been favored in EVERY. SINGLE. GAME. It’s literally WITH all odds. This is tiresome. — Him Duncan (@BigItaly42) February 3, 2024

when you make up stuff like this about being the underdog the league should dock you points. oh you love pretending you're an underdog so much? okay, now you start at -10 next game. you can overcome some more adversity. you're welcome https://t.co/dvMyi2L7hw — Acting the Fulemin (@ATFulemin) February 3, 2024

It’s worth noting that the “against all odds” post was most likely the work of their social media team trying to make a clever reference to Las Vegas, where Super Bowl LVIII will be played, but it was still an outrageous claim that was rightfully blasted.

