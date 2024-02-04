Super Bowl LVIII Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Every team wants to feel like an underdog and play up the “nobody believed in us” angle, especially heading into a big game like the Super Bowl. It’s a classic motivation tactic and it’s seen across every sport. There are few teams that deserve that discourse less than this year’s San Francisco 49ers squad, but that sure isn’t stopping them from doing it anyway.

As the team prepares to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII, the team’s official account posted a hype video on social media with a caption that certainly got people a little riled up.

“Against all odds,” the Niners’ official account posted on X, formerly Twitter.

This is quite a perplexing statement as it’s not clear exactly what odds the 49ers feel were against them this year. San Francisco was favored in every single game this season, including the two postseason games against the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions. They also began the season with the fourth-best Super Bowl odds even despite the relatively unknown health and status of starting quarterback Brock Purdy.

Throughout this season, there were no odds against the San Francisco 49ers, much less all of them. And the team was quickly blasted for this claim.

It’s worth noting that the “against all odds” post was most likely the work of their social media team trying to make a clever reference to Las Vegas, where Super Bowl LVIII will be played, but it was still an outrageous claim that was rightfully blasted.

