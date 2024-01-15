(Credit: ESPN)

A source of amusement here for many years has been network’s pre-game predictions that go awry. As recently as Saturday, we saw NFL Network’s analysts unanimously pick the Cleveland Browns to take care of business against the Houston Texans. Though, Joe Flacco and Co. did anything but in a 45-14 drubbing.

At least Rich Eisen had the foresight to have the entire crew smile for a photo as they tempted fate.

Jason Kirk once suggested that someone on each panel should deliberately choose the opposite of the unanimous pick to avoid becoming a meme. We do not know if Sam Ponder had this idea before Sunday’s Dallas Cowboys-Green Bay Packers Wild Card game, but she did end up being the only one to choose differently:

Sorry BOYS https://t.co/nNztc1UUc7 — Samantha Steele Ponder (@samponder) January 14, 2024

Final score: Packers 48, Cowboys 32. (With 16 of those Cowboys’ points coming in the final six minutes of Sunday’s game, which was already out of hand.) This was this weekend’s biggest upset — thus far — as Dallas was favorited by 7 points, and coming into Sunday’s matchup, they were a perfect 8-0 at home. This is also a Packers team that narrowly made the playoffs and backed into the No. 7 seed with a little bit of help. So Ponder did well to go against the grain here, and she saved the Sunday NFL Countdown crew from a thorough memeing.

Unfortunately, Ponder could not save her colleagues over at NFL Live, who all picked Dallas to win and did so pretty handily. They also all picked the Los Angeles Rams to upset the Detroit Lions, and well, we all know how that one turned out.

Ponder may have saved the day with her Packers pick, but we can’t let her off the hook for picking the Miami Dolphins to knock off the Kansas City Chiefs; Mike McDaniel’s squad lost 26-7 in the fourth-coldest game in NFL history.

So while Ponder may not be clairvoyant (that Dolphins-Chiefs pick…), her Packers prediction saved each of Rex Ryan, Randy Moss, Alex Smith and Tedy Bruschi from becoming a meme, as well as herself.

[Sam Ponder]