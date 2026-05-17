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Sal Capaccio is out as the Buffalo Bills’ radio sideline reporter after 12 seasons, with the team also announcing a new flagship station and a significant addition to the broadcast booth.

Capaccio confirmed the news on social media Friday, thanking the Bills organization and WGR listeners while making clear he is not going anywhere.

“I’m excited to keep doing what I love and where I love doing it — covering the Buffalo Bills every day on WGR,” Capaccio wrote, noting he will still be at every game, home and away. The parting was amicable by all appearances, though the circumstances of the change were not disclosed.

For the last 12 years, I’ve had the incredible opportunity to be the sideline reporter on the Buffalo Bills Radio Network via WGR/Audacy. As many of you know, there will be a change. While I won’t be serving in that role moving forward, I’m incredibly grateful for the… — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) May 15, 2026

Stepping into the sideline reporter role is Bills legend Steve Tasker, a five-time first-team All-Pro and one of the most decorated special teams players in NFL history. Tasker spent 20 years as a color commentator and sideline reporter for the NFL on CBS from 1998-2018 and has continued his broadcasting career as the color analyst on Bills preseason games alongside CBS play-by-play announcer Andrew Catalon.

“I was honored and excited to be asked to join the broadcast team as the sideline reporter,” Tasker said in a prepared statement. “It’s a new stadium with a great team to watch. What could be better?”

The Bills also announced a new flagship partnership with Cumulus Media, moving their broadcasts from WGR 550 to 97 Rock WGRF-FM for the 2026 season. The move marks a return to FM radio and to 97 Rock specifically, which served as the team’s flagship from 1998-2011. The Bills will now produce and manage all radio broadcasts themselves, including pregame and postgame coverage. WSKO The Score 1260 will serve as the Syracuse affiliate, with Rochester and Southern Ontario affiliates to be announced.

Chris Brown, the voice of the Bills, returns for his fourth season as play-by-play announcer alongside color analyst and former Bills Pro Bowl center Eric Wood, now in his seventh season. Brown took over from John Murphy in 2022 after Murphy suffered a stroke, and has held the role since. In Awful Announcing’s 2025 NFL local radio broadcaster rankings, the Bills booth ranked among the better operations in the league, with Brown and Wood drawing consistently strong marks from listeners.

The changes come as the Bills prepare to open Highmark Stadium, their new $1.4 billion facility in Orchard Park, for its inaugural season.