Saints-Rams no-call, screengrab via YouTube.

It was a bad call.

OK, so it was a terrible call. That was the one thing everyone could agree on, no matter which team you were rooting for. And well, it still really stings.

Back in January of 2019, the New Orleans Saints got hosed on one of the worst calls in NFL history in the NFC Championship Game. With 1:49 left to play, tied with the Rams at 20, quarterback Drew Brees threw a pass to Tommylee Lewis.

Defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman absolutely laid Lewis out, and nothing was called on the hit.

Yeah. That was pass interference. pic.twitter.com/niV9z2rnJi — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) January 20, 2019

But when the NFL Twitter/X account posted the highlights of that game on Tuesday with the two teams ready to battle it out this week on Thursday Night Football, the infamous no-call was nowhere to be seen.

“Saints-Rams brought up one of the most memorable NFC Championship games in recent history. Wonder what will happen when these two meet for TNF this week.”

The Saints quote tweeted it with a viral Kurt Angle meme because the NFL’s clip didn’t acknowledge the controversy. The NFL has been under siege this year for a variety of referee decisions, so the league probably didn’t want to acknowledge probably their most critical officiating mistake.

Yes, it’s still too soon.

Everyone loved the post, however.

W admin ??? — Jacob Zanolla (@jz2016cubs) December 19, 2023

Some still aren’t over it. And rightfully so.

I’m still hurt ?? — ?? Smooothoperator_ (@TripleOSmoooth) December 20, 2023

The game of course ultimately went into overtime and the Rams would win, 26-23.

The non-call will go down in history as one of the worst missed calls in all of sports and Saints fans are obviously still bitter about it to this day. They won’t be able to forget it quite as quickly as the NFL did.