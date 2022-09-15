There have been several people who have left large media companies to launch subscription sites, but it’s particularly interesting to see one that started as a personal site expand with another prominent hire. Back in February 2020, long-time New Orleans Saints beat writer Nick Underhill (who had worked for The Advocate in particular) left his job at The Athletic covering the New England Patriots to return to New Orleans and launch his own NewOrleans.Football site. Underhill’s expanded the site with a few people helping with video and podcast content, and two and a half years later, it’s now at a point where he’s has hired another prominent Saints’ writer: Mike Triplett, known for his nine years at ESPN. They both discussed that move on Twitter Thursday:

So fired up to join this crew! I can’t say enough about how awesome it’s been to watch @nick_underhill build this with @subyksha @985Deejay @_B_Thomas89 @KevinWashJr I love how @nofnetwork covers the Saints and know countless fans who feel the same. So excited to be part of it! https://t.co/KeZYpqhRvr — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) September 15, 2022

Underhill went on to say that there won’t be any price changes as a result of this addition, just more coverage. The site offers regular plans at $9 a month or $89 for a year, or elite plans with extra access to biannual group dinners and events for $19 a month or $199 for a year.

Triplett had been at ESPN for the past nine years. He tweeted his goodbye to that company Thursday:

I briefly considered listing people individually that meant a lot to me — but it would have soared well past 100. People that made me better, inspired me, became great friends and were supportive of my decision to move on. Thanks for everything! And keep up the great work!! — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) September 14, 2022

It’s interesting to see this site doing well enough to add someone with Triplett’s resume. But it offers a notable mix of content, from traditional reported pieces and features (including a recent one on Marcus Davenport) through multiple podcasts (some available to anyone, some members-only) through deep-dive film breakdowns. And Underhill’s history of covering the Saints and local connections have let him build a subscriber base, and now that’s led to him bringing in another writer. We’ll see where NewOrleans.Football goes from here.

[Mike Triplett on Twitter, image from NewOrleans.Football]