Former NFL quarterback turned Amazon Thursday Night Football studio analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick had some great moments as a player. But while watching the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Houston Texans and the Detroit Lions, Fitzpatrick was quite worried his career-worst game was going to be brought up.

It wasn’t a great night for either quarterback in the game. But for Jared Goff, it bordered on disastrous, throwing five interceptions in the game.

This had Fitzpatrick worried for the majority of the second half that Goff would throw a sixth interception, potentially leading to the topic of quarterbacks with six career interceptions being brought up on the NBC broadcast, a list Fitzpatrick is unfortunately on. He threw six interceptions in a 24-3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs as a member of the New York Jets in 2016.

“We are getting into the dangerous territory of my name showing up on the broadcast with a “last time someone threw this many picks” stat… Time to put the kids to bed,” wrote Fitzpatrick in a post on X.

In a follow-up post, Fitzpatrick relished the fact that Matthew Stafford and Jameis Winston were brought up in the five-interception category instead of him in the six-interception category.

“Don’t you dare do it to me Tirico,” added Fitzpatrick. “Ok Jameis and Stafford thrown under the bus for throwing 5… Please don’t throw another one, Jared.”

For at least another day, Fitzpatrick got to avoid being reminded of his career-worst day. And while Goff’s turnover-prone performance has obviously led to plenty of criticism, it was not the biggest takeaway from the game.

Despite the turnovers, the Lions would miraculously come back and win the game on a game-winning field goal from Jake Bates as time expired that just snuck through the left upright.

