Screengrab via Amazon

On Christmas night, the Amazon Prime Video NFL crew said goodbye for the season as they won’t work the Week 18 slate of games. And they did so by going out in style.. with Ryan Fitzpatrick getting his chest waxed live on air.

After the Denver Broncos defeated the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night, the Amazon studio crew showcased the real main event of the evening on the postgame show.

As punishment for losing the picks contest throughout the season, Fitzpatrick got the TNF initials waxed into his robust chest hair. For a man that loves taking his shirt off as much as Pat McAfee… and has a lot more hair all over his body… it was a very hilarious and very painful result.

Fitzpatrick’s Amazon colleagues in Charissa Thompson, Tony Gonzalez, and Richard Sherman even helped to do the honors.

It’s almost a shame to wreck the fantastic chest hair of Ryan Fitzpatrick, but the image of seeing a former NFL quarterback get up from the wax table and scream “my nipple” is one of the most incredible television moments of the year. We even had instant replays of the waxing! Just look at those facial expressions throughout and you can only imagine the intensity of the pain and agony that he was experiencing. It makes the punishment dished out to the wet bandits in Home Alone look like real child’s play.

Given Christmas Day was filled with backups and teams out of playoff contention, this may have been the best entertainment that the NFL gave us on the holiday. Hopefully for Fitzpatrick, he can take some solace in the fact that providing gifts like this is one of the reasons why he was named the top studio analyst in 2025 at Awful Announcing. At least they didn’t touch his glorious beard.