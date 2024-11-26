Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If anyone knows a thing or two about being a backup quarterback in this league, it’s Ryan Fitzpatrick. So, perhaps Daniel Jones wants to listen to what the Amazon Prime Video studio analyst has to say.

After parting ways with the New York Giants, the 27-year-old Jones has seemingly expressed a willingness to join a contender in a backup role. Obviously, this would be a break glass in case of emergency contingency plan for any team with Super Bowl aspirations, but it would also enable Jones to sit back and learn for the first time in his embattled NFL career.

But not everybody sees that as his best course of action.

On his new podcast with Andrew Whitworth, Fitzpatrick laid out why the former first-round pick out of Duke should go against conventional wisdom.

“I’m really happy that New York released him because I think it puts him out of his misery a little bit,” the former journeyman NFL quarterback, most recently with the Washington Football Team, said. “They didn’t have to do that. And my advice to him: I wouldn’t sign anywhere. I would just take the rest of the year… Because, unless you’ve got a playoff team, they lose somebody down the stretch, I don’t think there’s a reason to sign as a backup somewhere. I don’t think there’s a reason to sign on a bad team and go play more games.

“This is one of those moments where he truly gets to hit reset in his career, relax a little bit, take the offseason, find a good landing spot. And he’s the type of guy that can land on his feet. He could have that Sam Darnold-type resurgence with the right scheme, with the right place, with the right coaches, but he’s got to play a lot better than he has.”

Fitzpatrick’s advice might be hard to swallow, but for Daniel Jones, stepping back to reset could be the best move for salvaging his NFL career.

His career isn’t broken just yet. It’s one thing to be on a roster just to fill a spot, but it’s another to wait for the right opportunity to truly reset and rebuild. While Fitzpatrick’s advice might not resonate with someone chomping at the bit, eager to prove the Giants (and the rest of the NFL) wrong, it might be the best course of action for Jones since it’s Week 13.

[Fitz & Whit]