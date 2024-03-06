[Credit: CBS Sports Golazo on Twitter/X]

One of the most visible faces in sports media (and fresh off a contract extension), ESPN’s Ryan Clark is now venturing into the realm of soccer podcasts.

In an episode that will be released Tuesday, Clark joined Kickin’ It on Paramount Plus, getting into a larger discussion around the New England Patriots, Tom Brady, and his thoughts on Brady’s future in sports broadcasting.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers safety reflected on his second season in the Steel City. But his most interesting revelation was his affinity for Brady, nearly a decade after beginning his career playing for New England’s AFC rival.

“I’ll listen to Tom Brady talk about tying his shoes.” ? A brand new episode of Kickin’ It with @Realrclark25 drops TONIGHT on @paramountplus ? pic.twitter.com/344v583cl8 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 5, 2024

“If you’re a New England fan, I know you’re going to remember this,” recalled Clark. “Anthony Smith, who was my replacement (in Pittsburgh), guaranteed that we’d beat the Patriots. And this is like the undefeated year (2007) when these mugs just showed up and scored points. And that night, I think they scored 50-something. And it was the first night I was ever happy I was hurt. I was like, ‘Hell, I don’t want to be out there for this.'”

Clark also shared a surprising story from his final NFL season with the Washington Commanders. While participating in joint training sessions with the Patriots, he had a 30-minute conversation with Brady. The chat was so impactful that Clark called Troy Polamalu, his former teammate and fellow defensive back, to express his newfound appreciation for Brady, even stating, “I love him.”

“I would want him to be my quarterback,” Clark explained. “I would want to play for and with Tom Brady.”

Clark clearly didn’t want to like Brady, saying that he wanted to punch his little pretty face. He had a Hall of Fame quarterback of his own in Ben Roethlisberger, for the majority of his NFL career. But Brady was different.

“I wanted to punch his little pretty face, that little pretty Superman cleft chin, and all that,” added Clark. “Eating avocado ice cream, ‘Look how lean I am now.”

The conversation then shifted to Brady’s post-playing days, with Clark offering his thoughts on how the soon-to-be Hall of Famer will perform alongside Kevin Burkhardt in Fox’s broadcast booth. As Brady embarks on his first season as an analyst, his dedicated preparation for this new role has already been highlighted countless times.

And while Clark didn’t highlight Brady’s preparation, it’s not exactly like he stopped short of praising him.

“I don’t know,” Clark admitted. “I’m gonna be honest, I would listen to Tom Brady talk about tying his shoes. Just to be honest, Tom was like, ‘Yeah, so before the game, I’d always start with the left loop.’ I’d be like, Man, I’m gonna start tying my left loop too.”

While that sentiment might not resonate with all viewers, especially considering Greg Olsen’s established success as a respected analyst in American households, Clark argues that Brady — filled to the brim with football knowledge — could make any topic, like tying shoes, for example, engaging.

While some express concerns about Brady’s potential lack of personality, his unparalleled expertise as arguably the greatest quarterback ever is undeniable. If he can explain complex defensive strategies with the same clarity as describing tying his shoes, his transition to broadcasting could prove rather seamless.

And while Brady and Clark may not ever be teammates, it’s clear that the respect for Brady’s knowledge and his ability to communicate shines through even a decade later.

