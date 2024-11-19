Ryan Clark Credit: ESPN
By Sean Keeley

We still don’t know for sure who the villain or villains will be in Matt Reeves’ sequel to The Batman, but ESPN’s Ryan Clark seemed to be throwing his hat in the ring for consideration on Monday Night Countdown.

Clark appeared on ESPN Monday evening in a suit that could best be described as Harvey Dent Chic.

The left side of his suit was a checkered print while the right side was a classic navy blue. The suit appeared to split right down the middle, which is exactly the kind of thing Harvey Dent might wear in a Batman movie following his accident.

My man RC looks like he should be flipping a coin to determine Batman’s fate

[image or embed]

— CJ Fogler (@cjzero.bsky.social) November 18, 2024 at 4:54 PM

Ryan Clark needs to give Harvey Dent his suit back

[image or embed]

— steez (@uknowbsteez.bsky.social) November 18, 2024 at 3:16 PM

 

Not everyone saw the suit as a tribute to one of Gotham’s most dastardly villains. Instead, they saw it as a tribute to other kinds of nefarious fellows…

the look of a man who just got caught Dr. Jordan Petersonmaxxing

[image or embed]

— Prairie Feral (@bazookajoe204.bsky.social) November 18, 2024 at 5:31 PM

Whatever Clark’s look made you think of, you can be sure that the ESPN NFL analyst will be back out here next Monday with another bold look. It’s kinda becoming his thing.

