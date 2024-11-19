We still don’t know for sure who the villain or villains will be in Matt Reeves’ sequel to The Batman, but ESPN’s Ryan Clark seemed to be throwing his hat in the ring for consideration on Monday Night Countdown.
Clark appeared on ESPN Monday evening in a suit that could best be described as Harvey Dent Chic.
The left side of his suit was a checkered print while the right side was a classic navy blue. The suit appeared to split right down the middle, which is exactly the kind of thing Harvey Dent might wear in a Batman movie following his accident.
My man RC looks like he should be flipping a coin to determine Batman’s fate
Gotham City has 24 hours https://t.co/Izl3je6Buh
Ryan Clark needs to give Harvey Dent his suit back
Not everyone saw the suit as a tribute to one of Gotham’s most dastardly villains. Instead, they saw it as a tribute to other kinds of nefarious fellows…
Ryan Clark dressed for Don Cherry’s funeral. pic.twitter.com/MNn813DBNt
the look of a man who just got caught Dr. Jordan Petersonmaxxing
Ryan Clark’s jacket is really messing with my OCD… pic.twitter.com/N0h8M512Dr
Whatever Clark’s look made you think of, you can be sure that the ESPN NFL analyst will be back out here next Monday with another bold look. It’s kinda becoming his thing.