Shedeur Sanders, Ryan Clark, Mason Rudolph

The biggest story of the 2025 NFL Draft thus far has been Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders going undrafted in the first round. When he fell all the way to the Pittsburgh Steelers at pick number 21, most everyone including ESPN analyst and former Steelers player Ryan Clark thought it might finally stop the slide.

Surprisingly, the Steelers decided to go defense with their pick, selecting Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon in a selection that sent shockwaves through the NFL. When the New York Giants traded back into Round 1 to pick Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart ahead of Sanders, it confirmed that he would fall all the way into Round 2.

Clark was busy during the draft with his podcast, The Pivot, and a post on the show’s Instagram page showed his live reaction to the Steelers draft pick.

It was incredibly clear that Ryan Clark was hoping that his former team would draft Shedeur Sanders and put him out of his misery. But when they passed, he launched into an incredulous rant in disbelief that Mike Tomlin was handing the keys of the franchise over to Mason Rudolph. Or even worse, Aaron Rodgers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pivot Podcast (@thepivot)

“Mason Rudolph!?!?! Mason Rudolph!?!?! He went to Tennessee and got worse,” Clark exclaimed.

“You know what we’re going to do? Oh, let’s wait for Aaron. Wait for Aaron to make a decision. We let Aaron Rodgers hold us hostage like we a four. We’re the Pittsburgh Steelers.”

Much to Ryan Clark’s disappointment, it looks like for now it will indeed be Mason Rudolph who will be the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025. The team does not have a second round pick and unless they trade up or Shedeur Sanders shockingly falls to Pick number 83 in the third round, they won’t be adding a legitimate starting option in the draft.

Of course, Aaron Rodgers waits in the shadows dragging out any decision on where or if he might play football in 2025. His most recent appearance with best buddy Pat McAfee was yet another rendition of playing the same tired hits of airing grievances, blaming the media, and re-litigating COVID instead of offering any clarity about his football future. But judging by the past comments of Ryan Clark on Rodgers and their extended beef over the last several months, he’s definitely not excited about that potential outcome either.