ESPN’s Ryan Clark made quite a leap with his reasoning on why a significant injury happened to Micah Parsons.

On Sunday, the Green Bay Packers superstar pass rusher tore his ACL in a 34-26 loss to the Denver Broncos in an injury that will end his 2025 season. Parsons had collected 12.5 sacks in his first season with the team after being traded by the Dallas Cowboys in one of the biggest blockbuster moves of the year.

And during Monday’s edition of NFL Live from Pittsburgh, Ryan Clark said Parsons suffered the injury because of Broncos quarterback Bo Nix.

“But Micah Parsons is hurt because of Bo Nix,” Clark told ESPN’s Laura Rutledge, Peter Schrager, Mina Kimes, and Marcus Spears. “And I’m not saying it’s one of those things that’s Bo Nix’s fault. But the violence in which Micah Parsons had to chase Bo Nix the entire second half was extremely evident.”

“Whether it was the touchdown to (Michael) Bandy, the throw to Troy Franklin, getting outside the pocket and finding Lil’Jordan Humphrey, you could see that Micah Parsons was the one person in pursuit of Bo Nix the entire day,” Clark continued. “And on the injury, and on the play he was hurt, Bo Nix attempted to get outside; he found Mims, and you could see Micah redirect in order to keep him in the pocket. That was part of what he’d seen the entire night, and the way Bo Nix was able to attack that defense. Bo Nix was amazing last night, and it’s sad you lose a great player like Micah Parsons, but it was because of the effort he needed to give in order to get to Denver’s quarterback.”

This is a big stretch to say so definitively.

Yes, Parsons had to work hard to try to get to the mobile Nix in Sunday’s game, which featured a lot of running around and various athletic movements.

But the game-wrecking edge rusher is very used to trying to chase down quarterbacks and skill-position players, all while trying to work around blocks in the trenches. That’s why he has 65 sacks and 75 tackles for loss over five NFL seasons. He had to work even harder to try to keep up with elusive Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams in Week 14, for example.

Sometimes injuries — especially non-contact injuries — just happen in the NFL, and we don’t need to always overthink the “why” of it.