Through the first 14 weeks of the 2023 NFL season, one of the unlikeliest stories has been Joe Flacco’s emergence as the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback.

But prior to signing with the Browns three weeks ago, it appears the former Super Bowl MVP was looking to join another team — on The CW.

On Monday morning’s episode of ESPN’s Get Up, Ryan Clark helped break down Flacco’s 311-yard, three-touchdown performance in Cleveland’s 31-27 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. In doing so, the former NFL safety revealed that the 38-year-old signal-caller had previously auditioned for a role on Inside the NFL — which Clark hosts on The CW — but ultimately wasn’t hired for a role on the show.

“I’ll tell you a secret: Joe Flacco actually tried out and auditioned for Inside the NFL, which I host on Tuesdays. I’m glad we didn’t take him,” Clark said, before proceeding to praise the veteran quarterback’s performance against the Jaguars.

Ryan Clark reveals that before joining the Browns, Joe Flacco tried out for "Inside the NFL." "I'm glad we didn't take him" pic.twitter.com/j89HqUw43M — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 11, 2023

In addition to Clark, the Inside the NFL crew currently includes Chad Johnson, Channing Crowder, Jay Cutler and Chris Long. While it’s possible that other factors — including Flacco’s desire to continue playing — might have played roles in him not landing on the show, Clark’s comment seems to indicate he was simply wasn’t chosen for the show’s cast following his audition.

The idea of Flacco becoming an on-air personality is intriguing, as he certainly carries credentials as a longtime starter and former Super Bowl MVP. Although he hasn’t done much in the way of media work, as Clark noted, he does give an impressive locker room speech.

38-year-old #Browns QB Joe Flacco: "I appreciate you guys having me, man. I feel like a 10-year-old kid out there." Look at how locked in the Cleveland locker room is when he speaks. via @Browns pic.twitter.com/hEidlURHit — Bobby Trosset (@bobbybaltimoree) December 11, 2023

“It’s difficult to get a group of men who just won an exciting football game to be dead silent,” Clark said. “It shows the type of command he has over that locker room, the respect that he has about the way that he’s gone about his work.”

Apparently the powers that be at The CW didn’t feel the same way.