Credit: SNY Giants, Ryan Clark

For now, the drama started by New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart appearing at a Donald Trump rally and accelerated by linebacker Abdul Carter’s public reaction to it seems to have subsided.

While the media takes were hot and aplenty, we’ve finally entered the space where we can fully reflect on what was said and, more importantly, what was learned.

Dart and Carter spoke to the media last Friday, and while Dart kept his reasoning short and to the point, Carter offered more insightful commentary, explaining that he can respect Dart’s beliefs but cannot change his own beliefs about Trump’s ideology and policies.

ESPN’s Ryan Clark, who previously criticized both Dart and Carter for breaking the sanctity of the locker room, now says that he appreciates how both men went about dealing with the fallout.

“If we’re going to respect one athlete’s political stance, we have to respect another’s.” What transpired in the Giants locker room was a lesson every locker room in America needs to learn, & both Jackson Dart & Abdul Carter were necessary to teach it. I initially I thought… pic.twitter.com/wkMBlXKh7N — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) May 31, 2026

“What transpired in the Giants locker room last week is a lesson for every locker room in America,” said Clark in a video posted on social media. “What started with Jaxson Dart’s public political statement and was followed by a highly criticized tweet from fellow first-rounder Abdul Carter led us exactly where we needed to be. It led us to conversation. It led us to accountability. It led us to understanding. And if we are going to ask people respect one player’s political beliefs, we have to be willing to respect every player’s political beliefs.

“First off, salute to Jaxson Dart for showing the leadership, the awareness, the humility by being willing to have these conversations behind closed doors with his teammates and then issue his own public statement. He could have just been like, ‘F it, I’m the quarterback of the Giants, I support who I support.’ And I also appreciate Jameis Winston’s statement on what the locker room is a microcosm of: on diversity, on togetherness. And like, I just love it because hell, it’s Jameis.”

Clark held Carter in the highest regard for the way he stood up for himself, doing so in a way that reflected what was important to him.

“More than anything, I gained a ton of respect for Abdul Carter,” said Clark. “Many current and former players have expressed support for President Trump, but far fewer have publicly expressed opposition. And Abdul’s message wasn’t so much rooted in politics to me as it was principle. He wasn’t searching for apologies. He didn’t lead with hate. He was focused on fairness and equality and the right to speak honestly about issues that are extremely important to him.

“Now, that’s not always a comfortable place to be. That’s a position that will get you highly criticized in some extremely powerful rooms, and I’ve been in that part of the room. And that’s what makes what Abdul Carter did even more impressive to me. Like, earlier in the week, I said that I thought this could have been handled behind closed doors, but Abdul proved to me that I was wrong. Without his tweet, the conversations don’t happen. Without his tweet, the statements aren’t made. Sometimes discomfort is the price of progress, and other times tension actually creates resolution.

“Abdul Carter was right. If we’re going to respect one athlete’s political stance, we have to respect another’s. And that’s even if we disagree. But on this, Abdul, and on this point, I agree with you.”