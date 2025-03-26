Oct 28, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) greets New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) following a game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, the New York Giants made the long-awaited decision to bring in Russell Wilson on a one-year contract. And as you may expect, it didn’t take long for media members to publicly weigh in on the decision on social media.

Wilson’s 2024 season didn’t start or end how he probably would have liked, coming into the season sitting behind Justin Fields due to injury before ultimately claiming the starting job and leading the Steelers to the postseason, where they would lose in a largely non-competitive game against the Baltimore Ravens.

However, Wilson did have moments where he excelled in Pittsburgh, which is seemingly what the Giants are relying on in their decision to sign Wilson.

First reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Mike Garafalo, and Ian Rapoport, the Giants agreed to terms on a one-year deal where Wilson could earn up to $21 million, with $10.5 million of the deal being guaranteed to him.

BREAKING: QB Russell Wilson signing with Giants on 1-year, $10.5M guaranteed deal with a chance to earn $21M. (via @rapsheet, @tompelissero, @mikegarafolo) pic.twitter.com/jVMotE8Z6H — NFL (@NFL) March 25, 2025

Russell Wilson is obviously a big name with a wealth of experience playing at the highest level. But does the production still match the star power when it comes to Wilson?

This is what media members were torn on in their reaction to this deal. Some, including the likes of Robert Griffin III, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid, and Pro Football Focus’ Steve Palazzolo among many others took to social media to share their opinion that they believe Wilson could at the very least be a good stop gap for whatever young quarterback they add to the mix in the next few years.

I do love that the New York Giants aren’t strapping a rookie QB to a Head Coach and a GM on the hot seat. A vet like Russell Wilson allows Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen to build a stronger team going best available at #3 and try to win to save their jobs. Not going QB at #3 now. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 25, 2025

Don’t think the Russ deal keeps the Giants out of the QB market at No. 3 overall. If anything, it doesn’t put them in a bind if Ward-Sanders are picked at the top. Russ or Jameis is your experienced veteran starter and they can now possibly go BPA. — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) March 25, 2025

Russ signing could also mean that the Giants have good information that the Browns are taking Shedeur — Steve Palazzolo (@StevePalazzolo_) March 25, 2025

Others found the move rather insignificant in the grand scheme of things. The likes of Giants reporter Connor Hughes, SI’s Jimmy Traina, WFAN’s Gregg Giannotti, and many more argued that Wilson isn’t all that much of an improvement from the starters at quarterback for the Giants this past season, including Daniel Jones, Tommy Devito, and Drew Lock.

I have no problem with #Giants signing Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston. I don’t think they’re much better than Daniel Jones & Drew Lock, but it’s irrelevant. Nothing has changed for what this team must do: Get your franchise QB. That happens next month pic.twitter.com/oBX2fQrrKO — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 25, 2025

Russell Wilson’s schtick will not fly with New York fans or New York media. This won’t end well. — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) March 25, 2025

You’re not only getting Russ, Giants fans, you’re getting this guy too. pic.twitter.com/pNlGxYuoCx — Gregg Giannotti (@GioWFAN) March 25, 2025

Despite this move, there are still obvious questions around the Giants organization that some media members alluded to.

Are the Giants still interested in bringing in a quarterback with their No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft? Is Russell Wilson the definitive starter over Jameis Winston, another veteran the Giants brought in this offseason? Will Wilson, a polarizing figure due to his goofy nature at times in press conferences, be able to handle the local New York media if things start to go south?

We will soon have the answers to all of these questions. But at least we know Wilson won’t be on the Get Up set next season like the show predicted.