Russell Wilson greeting former Giants quarterback Daniel Jones Oct 28, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) greets New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) following a game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
NFLBy Reice Shipley on

On Tuesday, the New York Giants made the long-awaited decision to bring in Russell Wilson on a one-year contract. And as you may expect, it didn’t take long for media members to publicly weigh in on the decision on social media.

Wilson’s 2024 season didn’t start or end how he probably would have liked, coming into the season sitting behind Justin Fields due to injury before ultimately claiming the starting job and leading the Steelers to the postseason, where they would lose in a largely non-competitive game against the Baltimore Ravens.

However, Wilson did have moments where he excelled in Pittsburgh, which is seemingly what the Giants are relying on in their decision to sign Wilson.

First reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Mike Garafalo, and Ian Rapoport, the Giants agreed to terms on a one-year deal where Wilson could earn up to $21 million, with $10.5 million of the deal being guaranteed to him.

Russell Wilson is obviously a big name with a wealth of experience playing at the highest level. But does the production still match the star power when it comes to Wilson?

This is what media members were torn on in their reaction to this deal. Some, including the likes of Robert Griffin III, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid, and Pro Football Focus’ Steve Palazzolo among many others took to social media to share their opinion that they believe Wilson could at the very least be a good stop gap for whatever young quarterback they add to the mix in the next few years.

Others found the move rather insignificant in the grand scheme of things. The likes of Giants reporter Connor Hughes, SI’s Jimmy Traina, WFAN’s Gregg Giannotti, and many more argued that Wilson isn’t all that much of an improvement from the starters at quarterback for the Giants this past season, including Daniel Jones, Tommy Devito, and Drew Lock.

Despite this move, there are still obvious questions around the Giants organization that some media members alluded to.

Are the Giants still interested in bringing in a quarterback with their No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft? Is Russell Wilson the definitive starter over Jameis Winston, another veteran the Giants brought in this offseason? Will Wilson, a polarizing figure due to his goofy nature at times in press conferences, be able to handle the local New York media if things start to go south?

We will soon have the answers to all of these questions. But at least we know Wilson won’t be on the Get Up set next season like the show predicted.

About Reice Shipley

Reice Shipley is a staff writer for Comeback Media that graduated from Ithaca College with a degree in Sports Media. He previously worked at Barrett Sports Media and is a fan of all things Syracuse sports.

View all posts by Reice Shipley