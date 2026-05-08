Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson had a storied NFL career that sputtered out over the last few seasons. By all accounts, he has nothing left to prove, and a move into the media world seems like a foregone conclusion.

However, it’s hard for professional athletes to hang up the cleats for good, even if it means playing for the New York Jets.

The 37-year-old quarterback told reporters on Wednesday that he is weighing a contract offer from the Jets against starting his post-football career in network television.

“It was great,” Wilson told the New York Post on Wednesday at BTIG Charity Day in New York. “[The Jets] offered me, and I’m trying to figure out what the next best thing is for me to do. I still know I can play ball at a high level, but I also have the opportunity to do TV, so we’ll see what happens.”

Russell Wilson tells The Post he’s mulling the Jets’ contract offer as TV networks offer him Read more from the Exclusive ➡️ https://t.co/LvyYh58kBA pic.twitter.com/rKbr4rPjzo — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) May 6, 2026

Last week, Andrew Marchand at The Athletic reported that Wilson was talking with CBS Sports for a role on their network’s pregame show, The NFL Today. Wilson had a guest role on the show last season, and CBS currently has an empty chair following Matt Ryan’s departure to the Atlanta Falcons front office.

A 10-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion with the Seattle Seahawks, Wilson’s playing career has been in decline since his trade to the Denver Broncos in 2022. Brief stints with the Steelers and Giants ended with him on the bench, and he would be in that role with the Jets as well, backing up Geno Smith, who coincidentally replaced him in Seattle.

Far be it from us to tell Wilson what to do, but if the choice is a cushy media gig or being a backup on the Jets, we’re heading straight for the studio.