Credit: © Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This originally appeared in Tuesday morning’s edition of The A Block, Awful Announcing’s daily newsletter with the latest sports media news, commentary, and analysis. Sign up here and be the first to know everything going on in the sports media world.

Destiny Betts was 22 years old and in Miami for spring break when she got into a car at four in the morning on March 17, 2024. She was from Georgia. She was a college student. She was, by every account available, someone whose name we would never have known had she not been one of four passengers in a vehicle driven by Rueben Bain Jr., a University of Miami sophomore who is projected to be heard in the top 10 picks of the NFL Draft in two weeks. The car struck another vehicle on Interstate 95, careened into the concrete barriers on both sides of the highway, and came to rest with disabling damage. Betts was rushed to the Ryder Trauma Center. She never regained consciousness. She died that June, after nearly three months in a coma.

No field sobriety test was administered at the scene. The car — owned by a company called Miami Sports 27 Inc, a detail that opens its own set of questions about the Miami program and its NIL infrastructure — was later towed. Bain was cited for careless driving. That charge was dismissed approximately two weeks before Betts died, while she was still in that coma. No criminal liability has been established.

Oliver Connolly of The Read Optional published all of this on Sunday night. It was, in the strictest sense of the phrase, a scoop, otherwise known as information that had not been reported, sourced to police records, presented alongside a statement from Betts’ family asking that their privacy be honored, that they had worked hard to find peace, that they wished Bain well. That statement is the first thing worth pausing on, because the restraint inside it — from a family that lost a daughter — is not a small thing, and some of what happened in the months before Connolly published deserves to be understood in that light.

But only some of it.

Within hours of publication, the acknowledgments began arriving. Todd McShay posted that this was not new to NFL teams and had been known and vetted for several months. Albert Breer confirmed it, adding that a lawsuit associated with the case had already been settled quietly in Miami. Alfredo Arteaga wrote that the story had been shopped since November, that he had personally received three different versions of what happened, and couldn’t get them to cohere into a reportable account. Brad Holmes, the Lions’ GM, told reporters Monday morning that it was part of their process. They were aware.

So were a lot of people, it turns out. The public was the last to know.

There is a version of this where some of the restraint is defensible, and it is worth sitting with before anything else. A family that has spent two years trying to grieve privately asked reporters not to reopen the wound. A journalist who heard three conflicting accounts of a fatal crash and couldn’t get them to cohere made a legitimate editorial call. These are real things. The story of Destiny Betts is not a simple story about institutional cowardice, and treating it as only that would be its own kind of failure.

But it is, at least in part, a story about the way the NFL draft ecosystem has quietly arranged itself to make certain kinds of reporting feel optional — even unnecessary — for the people best positioned to do it. Peter Schrager noted a couple of years ago on The Press Box how relentlessly positive draft coverage has become, how the relationships that analysts and reporters build with prospects, agents, and teams during this annual window are too professionally valuable to put at risk over any single story. That logic doesn’t announce itself in editorial meetings. It operates below the surface, shaping what gets pursued and what gets quietly set aside, what gets two more phone calls and what gets filed away as something you heard once from a source you didn’t want to burn. It keeps doing that, year after year, until a Substack publishes the police report on a Sunday night and everyone who already knew finds a microphone to confirm it.

The accountability question at the center of all this is specifically about draft analysts. The people who openly describe their jobs as intel-gathering, who develop sources inside every organization, who know what front offices know almost as quickly as front offices know it, and who have never once been asked by their employers or their audiences to operate as reporters, even though what they are doing is, in almost every meaningful sense, exactly that. They can know about a car accident involving a projected top-five pick, factor it silently into a private evaluation, and feel no professional friction about not telling anyone. The system doesn’t require more. And so McShay can post on Monday morning that this has been known for months and apparently experience no particular discomfort about the gap between that knowledge and his public silence, because the gap has never been identified as a gap. It’s just how things work.

None of this is a verdict on Rueben Bain Jr.. He was not found criminally liable. The crash report noted no signs of impairment. He was twenty years old, at four in the morning, when something went permanently and irreversibly wrong, and a young woman who had come to Miami for spring break paid for it with her life. That is the moral center of this story, and it should remain so.

But there is a ring around that center that deserves its own examination. The company that owned the car and its relationship to the Miami program, the lawsuit that was settled quietly while Betts was still in a coma, the teams, analysts, and reporters who held this information and made their various calculations about what to do with it. A team executive told Connolly they were waiting for the other shoe to drop. The phrase has the quality of something arriving from outside, some revelation still incoming, as if the shoe were not something they had been holding in their own hands for months, deciding, week after week, not to drop.

In two Thursdays, Rueben Bain Jr.’s name will be called. He will walk across a stage and become, in the span of a few minutes, one of the more recognizable athletes in the country. The draft is that large, that consuming, and that efficient at turning everything that preceded it into a prologue. What should not become prologue — what should not get swallowed by the noise of picks and grades and celebrations — is the quieter question underneath all of it: how a story this significant spent this long in the possession of this many people, and still had to find its way out through a Substack, two weeks before the lights came on.

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