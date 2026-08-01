Credit: The Dan Patrick Show; Peacock

The Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding at Madison Square Garden on July 3 has been kept under wraps so much that even Jason Kelce is stunned. Former NFL offensive lineman Ross Tucker attended the star-studded event, and while he didn’t reveal major details about the wedding, he did share a story involving celebrities and his wife, Kara.

Tucker, a CBS Sports NFL analyst who also hosts The Ross Tucker Podcast, appeared on Thursday’s edition of The Dan Patrick Show and told a hilarious story about his wife’s encounters with Tom Cruise and company at the Swift-Kelce wedding.

“Tom Cruise probably just assumed that my wife, who runs a propane business in Central Pennsylvania, was, like, a star or something!” 😅 – @RossTuckerNFL shares a story from the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding pic.twitter.com/t2QjDZiurW — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) July 30, 2026

“I know you’re not allowed to talk about the details, but I know it’s public that these people attended. So, I will tell you one funny story,” Tucker said to Dan Patrick. “The whole night, by the way, was just like a movie, and you felt like you were on a movie set. Honestly, it was one of the best nights of my life. But the funny part about it, Dan, is because it was like football guys and their wives, country music people, actors, actresses, whatever, I think some of the people just kind of assumed everyone there was somebody.”

“So, the ceremony is about to start,” Tucker explained. “So, I’m sitting in this seat. My wife had to use the bathroom. She’s coming back from the bathroom, and I look down the aisle, and she’s talking with Russell Wilson and Ciara. She doesn’t know them! And evidently, Ciara said, ‘Hey, how are you,’ and hugged Kara.”

“The next thing I see is this guy coming up about to find a seat,” Tucker continued. “He looks at Kara, my wife, shakes her hand, hugs her. And then she comes down the aisle. He turns around. It’s Tom Cruise. It was Tom Cruise! I said, ‘Did you just hug Tom Cruise?’ She said, ‘Yeah.’ I’m like, ‘Why?’ She goes, ‘I don’t know. I think he thinks I’m somebody else.’

“I’m obviously biased. I think my wife is the most attractive woman ever. I can totally see Tom Cruise thinking my wife was like a country music star or something, you know? And having no idea. Like, Tom Cruise doesn’t know. And she’s talking with Ciara… Tom Cruise probably just assumed that my wife, who runs a propane business in Central Pennsylvania, was, like, a star or something.”

Tucker responded to The Dan Patrick Show account’s post on X with photos of himself and Kara at the wedding, captioned, “Can you blame him?”