Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

As it turns out, there may have been something to those sourdough breadcrumbs that Taylor Swift left during her record-breaking appearance on New Heights last month.

One day ahead of the start of the 2025 season, commissioner Roger Goodell appeared on NBC’s Today to promote the league’s biggest stars. And that, of course, included Swift, who you may have heard by now is engaged to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Between this being the third season that Swift will be a regular at NFL games and her recent engagement to one of the league’s most famous players, there has been plenty of speculation that the “Shake It Off” singer will perform at halftime of Super Bowl LX. And when asked whether that was the case on Wednesday, Goodell didn’t rule it out.

“We would always love to have Taylor play,” Goodell told Savannah Guthrie. “She is a special, special talent. And obviously, she would be welcome at any time.”

Asked whether such a performance is in the works, the NFL commissioner replied: “I can’t tell you anything about that.”

“Is it a maybe?” Guthrie followed up.

“It’s a maybe,” Goodell confirmed.

As for the timing of a potential announcement, Goodell said that he would defer to his “friend” Jay-Z, referring to the partnership the NFL has with Roc Nation to advise on entertainment matters, including the selection of the Super Bowl halftime show.

“It’s in his hands,” the 66-year-old said. “I’m waiting for the smoke to come out.”

Goodell, for what it’s worth, also confirmed he is, in fact a “Swiftie.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TODAY (@todayshow)

Goodell’s non-denial will likely only amplify theories about an impending Taylor Swift Super Bowl performance, which initially ramped up when she said on New Heights that she’s currently thinking about sourdough bread “60 percent” of the time, which many interpreted as a reference to Super Bowl 60. It’s also worth noting that Levi’s Stadium will host the event and that the San Francisco 49ers mascot is named Sam Sourdough,” with some also connecting her thanking Jason Kelce for screaming “for like 47 seconds” to the 47th show of her Era’s Tour, which took place at the same venue.

Considering her propensity for dropping leaving such clues, such speculation hardly seems far-fetched. And if Goodell is worried about fans being disappointed by the potential announcement of another act, it certainly didn’t show on Wednesday, as he made it clear that what would be one of the most highly anticipated Super Bowl halftime shows in recent memory is very much still a possibility.