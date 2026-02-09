Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The NFL has been transparent about its desire to negotiate new media rights deals well before its opt-outs in 2029 and 2030. And maybe Super Bowl LX is giving us a sneak peek at which broadcasters are in the driver’s seat.

According to Puck media correspondent Dylan Byers, at least six executives from major media and tech companies were present in NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s Super Bowl box.

SCOOP @PuckNews: Media executives in NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s box at Super Bowl: * Mathias Dopfner (CEO of Axel Springer)

* Sundar Pichai (CEO of Google)

* Neal Mohan (CEO of YouTube)

* Ted Sarandos (CEO of Netflix)

* David Ellison (CEO of Paramount)

* Josh D’Amaro… — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) February 9, 2026

Per Byers, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, YouTube CEO Neal Mohan, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, Paramount CEO David Ellison, and incoming Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro attended the Super Bowl in Roger Goodell’s suite. Of course, each one of those companies currently owns NFL rights in some form or fashion. Google/YouTube is the NFL’s Sunday Ticket partner and also aired a one-off game from Brazil to begin this season. Netflix owns a pair of Christmas Day games. Paramount, of course, owns CBS’s Sunday afternoon package. And Disney owns the rights to Monday Night Football.

Perhaps just as notable are the executives currently doing business with the NFL who were not reported to be in Goodell’s box. Those would include Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Fox’s Lachlan Murdoch, and Comcast’s Brian Roberts (though Roberts is likely busy given NBC is broadcasting the Super Bowl this year).

Who attends the Super Bowl with Goodell doesn’t affect which networks end up with broadcast rights when the NFL decides to renegotiate its current deals. But at the highest level, sports are a relationships business. Those who have strong working relationships with Goodell and the league office are often viewed favorably during negotiations.

That is to say, it certainly doesn’t hurt to be in the commissioner’s luxury box for the Super Bowl. And the absent executives probably wouldn’t mind having caught the invite.