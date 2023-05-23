NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s current contract expires next April, but it looks like he’s set to continue in that role. Goodell himself and several owners spoke about that contract likely to be extended at the NFL owners’ meetings Tuesday:

"It's not extended today. That's for sure," Roger Goodell says of his pending contract extension. He says he has "no doubt" it will get to that point of completing the extension. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) May 23, 2023

Roger Goodell's contract extension is in order and is expected to be completed soon, another owner says: "It's a matter of weeks." https://t.co/pRjLO2HpVj — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) May 23, 2023

NEW on @FOS: Roger Goodell's three-year extension that will keep the NFL commissioner on the job through 2027 wasn't finalized as the NFL owners meetings wrapped up on Tuesday. But Colts owner Jim Irsay said the deal is "virtually done.”https://t.co/UIubriTo1n — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) May 23, 2023

Colts team owner Jim Irsay indicated Roger Goodell will serve another 3 years with extension. Jerry Jones said an announcement on extension is coming soon. “When it’s extended, we’ll let you know,” Goodell said. “It’s not extended today, that’s for sure.” — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) May 23, 2023

Goodell’s contract extensions have not always been a certainty, with Jones cited as a factor in holding up some past ones and even pushing for a replacement. And Jones was the only one of the 32 NFL owners who voted against having the compensation committee negotiate an extension with Goodell (seen at top during the 2021 NFL Draft) last fall, although he did change his mind in March and say he was in favor of Goodell getting a new deal there:

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones asked if he’s in favor of Roger Goodell getting a new deal: “Yes.” Jones then explained where he is relative to his previous stance on having more checks on Goodell: “His direct conversations with owners are satisfactory, and that’s good enough for me.” — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 29, 2023

So it’s particularly notable to hear Jones say that this extension news is coming soon. And the comments from Irsay and Goodell make it seem like this is going to get done, especially when added to other recent reports. It’s just a question of how quickly.

As per how much Goodell could get paid, that tends to vary slightly year by year. But he pulled in $128 million across 2019-20 and 2020-21, with his role in negotiating the league’s new media deals cited as a key factor there. And it certainly seems like he’ll be making a lot of money to keep serving as commissioner going forward.

[Mark Maske on Twitter]