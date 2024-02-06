CREDIT: NFL Media

Super Bowl week officially got underway Monday when NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell held a press conference to discuss a range of topics, including the future of the Super Bowl on television.

The NFL’s streaming exclusivity reached new heights in the past couple of years, with Thursday Night Football being aired exclusively on Amazon Prime, a Black Friday game between the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets airing exclusively on Prime, and even the AFC Wild Card Game between the Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs airing exclusively on Peacock, a first for the league for a playoff game.

Naturally, the added emphasis from both the league and society as a whole regarding streaming led Goodell to field a question about whether we’ll ever see the Super Bowl as a streaming-exclusive event.

Roger Goodell on the NFL and streaming, after being asked about the playoff game on Peacock: "We have to fish where the fish are." Tracy Wolfson then asked about the possibility of a Super Bowl being streaming-only in the future. Goodell: "Certainly not in my time." ?? pic.twitter.com/WxZwhNQnDj — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 5, 2024

“Certainly not in my time,” Goodell proclaimed.

It’s worth noting that in October Goodell signed a three-year contract extension that will take him through the 2027 season and has been non-committal about whether he will be pursuing another extension after this contract is up.

It’s unlikely to see the Super Bowl make a full-time move to streaming anytime soon regardless of who the commissioner is. While television ratings at large have seen a steady decline over the past few years as more people cut the cord and get rid of cable, the Super Bowl is annually the most-viewed broadcast in the United States, with each of the past ten broadcasts drawing over 105 million viewers.

[Photo Credit: NFL Network]