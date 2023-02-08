Sunday Night Football primetime games have been able to be flexed for quite awhile. In fact, it’s a strong selling point for NBC’s package of games.

Starting in 2023, ESPN will be able to flex games for Monday Night Football, something that was agreed to in the NFL’s latest media rights agreement with the company.

But what about Thursday Night Football, the black sheep of the NFL’s TV packages? Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, NFL Commission Roger Goodell said it wouldn’t surprise him if TNF games could be flexed in the future.

Commissioner Roger Goodell said it would not surprise him if eventually Thursday night football was something that could be flexed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 8, 2023

That sure sounds like it would be a headache for teams and fans. Shifting a game four to seven hours is one thing. Shifting one back a full day is another beast that will likely create issues this season and beyond. But moving a game up more than 48 hours? And moving another one back by 48 hours? Yeah, that’s going to piss off a lot of people.

Anyway, this is something that will need to be hashed out in the next round of media agreements, so it’s not something anyone will have to worry about for the next few years.