Credit: First Take on ESPN

Roger Goodell is doing damage control once again. As the NFL responds to yet another discrimination lawsuit accusing the league of retaliatory actions in their dismissal of former NFL.com reporter Jim Trotter, league commissioner Goodell appeared on ESPN’s First Take and denied the substance of Trotter’s allegations.

Goodell also said the allegations, which Trotter put forth in a new civil complaint, are years-old. The NFL will investigate the accusations, he added.

“It will be addressed because these are important issues and we share the same concerns,” Goodell said according to Pro Football Talk. “We want to make sure our workplaces are first class and that means opportunities for everybody. We know the importance of progress in diversity and we’re working very hard at it. Is progress where we want it to be? No, it’s always slower than you want it to be but I’m confident we’re moving in the right direction.”

Trotter’s contract was not renewed in the spring by NFL Media. Trotter frequently questioned Goodell at public press conferences about the league’s commitment to diversity in leadership, including within NFL Media. Trotter said those questions are likely part of why he was let go by the league’s media outfit.

In the complaint filed this week, Trotter’s legal team argued his dismissal was retaliatory based on not only Trotter’s public questioning of league officials like Goodell, but also Trotter’s frequent push internally for the league to investigate discriminatory comments by team owners including Terry Pegula and Jerry Jones.

Pegula denied the accusation on Tuesday. So did Jones.

Goodell is right about the timeline of Trotter’s complaint. The accusations do date back several years.

But on First Take, Goodell chose to challenge that timeline while also insisting the NFL was investigating the matter itself. It’s unclear why the league would need to investigate an old issue that already was handled.

[Pro Football Talk]