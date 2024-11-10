Photo Credit: NFL Network

When the NFL added a game in Brazil this season, it furthered its plan to expand the International Series schedule beyond familiar European territory.

But the league still has unfinished business in Europe. Commissioner Roger Goodell said Sunday the league is considering adding a game in Ireland next year.

Goodell spoke with the NFL Network’s Colleen Wolfe on NFL GameDay Kickoff ahead of the Carolina Panthers-New York Giants game in Germany. He said an Ireland stop is a “possibility” as the league eyes as many as eight International Series games.

“We are definitely going to Spain, we announced that,” Goodell said. “We expect to return to Mexico City. We expect to return to Brazil. We will certainly be back in the U.K. And we’re also looking at the potential of another game in the U.K. area in Ireland, possibly. That’s a possibility.

“And we’ll certainly be back here in Germany. So if that totals eight, that’s what we’re shooting for.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell eyes eight international games next year… pic.twitter.com/w5eu4pwqeS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 10, 2024



If Ireland fields a game, it would become the sixth country to host an NFL International Series game, joining the United Kingdom, Mexico, Germany, Brazil and Spain.

Goodell has previously said the NFL could eventually have as many as 16 International Series games each season. Plans to add international franchises are seen as much further into the future, as is the possibility of an international site such as London hosting a Super Bowl.

[NFL.com]