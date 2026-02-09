Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The international market is a major focus for the NFL right now, and it feels like it’s only a matter of time before we see a team outside of the United States.

Before the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots faced off in Super Bowl LX, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell discussed the league’s international future, which could extend beyond simply playing more games.

In an interview with Westwood One’s Scott Graham, Goodell was forthcoming with the possibility that international expansion was a possibility.

“I don’t take international expansion off the table,” Goodell said. “I think that’s very possible someday.”

While that might sound like something Goodell has said before about the league’s intentions, this was news to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

“This is interesting. Have not heard this before,” Rapoport wrote on X.

If anyone would be up to speed on the league’s plans, it would be Rapoport. So the fact that this was new information certainly stands out.

Earlier in the week, Goodell announced that the NFL planned to play nine games outside the United States in the 2026 regular season.

“It’s the ambition we have to be a global sport, but it’s also the demand we’re having,” Goodell said. “We’re hearing from cities all over the world that want to host these games and that really want to get more American football. That’s one of the things we’re really focused on.”

The commish added that eventually all 32 teams will play one overseas game each season.

“I’ve said many times 16 games, so that every team is playing a regular season game every season,” Goodell said. “I think that’s an important mark for us to go for. I think we’re well on our way, with the desire we have from our side, but also the desire for people to have this in their communities, and some of the greatest cities in the world are asking to do this.”