NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was predictably terse when addressing the recent revelation that New York Giants owner Steve Tisch appeared in the latest tranche of files released in relation to the convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The documents revealed that Epstein scouted women for Tisch in 2013 and that the Giants owner had offered the sex trafficker two tickets to his suite the same year.

At his annual pre-Super Bowl press conference, Goodell addressed the newly released documents.

"We are going to look at all the facts…" Goodell on Giants owner Steve Tisch's appearance in the Epstein files.

“Last week, the release of some of Jeffrey Epstein’s emails indicated repeated exchanges with Giants co-owner Steve Tisch. To what extent will the NFL look further into those exchanges and could Steve Tisch be subject to discipline under the personal conduct policy?” a reporter asked Goodell.

“Well, you may be getting ahead of yourself on the second part. But I would say that absolutely, we are going to look at all the facts. We’re going to look at the context of those, we’re going to try and understand that and we’ll look at how that falls under the policy. But I think we take one step at a time, let’s get the facts first,” the NFL commissioner said.

When asked later in the press conference whether the league would be opening an investigation into Tisch’s conduct, Goodell did not commit to such a procedure.

“Listen we’ll continue to follow any of the facts that come up, and we’ll determine whether we open an investigation or not based on those facts,” Goodell said.

According to the files released by the Department of Justice last Friday, Tisch had a back-and-forth with Epstein in which the Giants owner inquired about several woman over the period of many months. One exchange saw Epstein tell Tisch he “did very well,” presumably during a meeting with one of these women. “…she wants to go to the play, she is a little freaked by the age difference but go slow … i will try to convince her not to return to Ukraine. having her crying worked,” the email continued.

Tisch replied, “Nice report … Funny comment on crying!!!”

Some emails implied Tisch, a film producer, would help women land roles by meeting with him.

“Gonna meet Steve Tisch next week for a dinner,” one woman wrote. “He said that he gonna work on 3 movies starting June. So I’ll ask if I can read scripts and maybe audition for some part.”

After the email exchanges between Epstein and Tisch surfaced, the Giants owner issued a statement:

“We had a brief association where we exchanged emails about adult women, and in addition, we discussed movies, philanthropy, and investments. I did not take him up on any of his invitations and never went to his island. As we all know now, he was a terrible person and someone I deeply regret associating with.”