Edit by Liam McGuire, Comeback Media.

Rodney Harrison’s pregame comments about Kansas City Chiefs rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy have aged like milk on a warm summer day.

The former New England Patriots safety isn’t one to take shots often at players during NBC’s pregame show, but when it came to the former Texas Longhorns wideout, Harrison didn’t pull many punches. It wasn’t as personal as his thinly-veiled Zach Wilson criticism, which made for an awkward interview with Chris Jones, but he just doesn’t see it with the Chiefs first-round pick.

As Jason Garrett was singing Worthy’s praises on NBC, Harrison pushed back. He doesn’t see it with Worthy because, as he put it, he’s a “little, skinny guy.” But he also doesn’t see it with the Chiefs, as the ex-Patriots star is picking the field rather than a threepeat for Kansas City.

“I’m taking the field; you’ve got 31 teams,” said Harrison. “They’ve basically have done everything they can possibly do to build their team to beat this team. They’ve been fortunate because it’s not like Patrick Mahomes has been hurt. It’s not like Travis Kelce has been hurt — they’ve been healthy.”

That’s when Harrison went in on Garett — and Worthy — for that matter.

“Jason Garrett keeps talking about Xavier Worthy,” Harrison continued. “He’s a little, skinny guy. He doesn’t scare me. I know he’s fast, but he doesn’t scare me.”

We might already have the coldest take of the NFL season. pic.twitter.com/fVOH0pO6Zx — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 6, 2024

Well, Worthy sure did scare the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday. In Kansas City’s 27-20 Week 1 victory, Worthy touched the ball three times and scored twice. He opened up the scoring for the Chiefs by taking his only carry of the night 25 yards to the endzone.

XAVIER WORTHY SHOWS OFF HIS INSANE SPEED ON HIS FIRST NFL DRIVE TO TIE IT UP! 🏈⚡️pic.twitter.com/zyV8yr5DM3 — The Comeback (@thecomeback) September 6, 2024

He also hauled in two catches for 47 yards and the game-winning 35-yard touchdown reception to put the Chiefs up 27-17 with a little over 10 minutes to play.

Xavier Worthy is wide open for the 2nd TD of his NFL debut! 🏈⚡️pic.twitter.com/2hrLPIB5uq — The Comeback (@thecomeback) September 6, 2024

It was quite the night for Worthy and not so much for Rodney Harrison. Perhaps he’s right about the Chiefs not making NFL history but one game into Worthy’s NFL career, it’s looking like we already may have our coldest take of the 2024 NFL season.

[Awful Announcing]