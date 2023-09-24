Feb 6, 2011; Arlington, TX, USA; Recording artist Usher performs during halftime of Super Bowl XLV between the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers at Cowboys Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday, Usher was named as the Super Bowl Halftime Show performer for February’s Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. It’s the latest selection from Roc Nation, who began a partnership with the NFL in 2019.

That partnership included “the selection of artists for NFL tentpole performances, including the Super Bowl.” And beginning with Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Roc Nation’s fingerprints have been all over the Halftime Show.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira performed at that Halftime Show. A year later, it was The Weeknd, putting together a performance amidst the pandemic that certainly generated conversation. At Super Bowl LVI, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar turned SoFi Stadium inside out. Earlier this year, it was Rihanna’s turn in Arizona at Super Bowl LVII.

Now, Roc Nation’s efforts have led the NFL to Usher. Five years ago, the NFL tabbed Maroon 5 as Halftime Show performers, and the choice didn’t go over well. Days before Super Bowl LIII, the NFL even canceled a Maroon 5 press conference, claiming “the artists will let their show do the talking,”

Prior to Roc Nation’s involvement with the Halftime Show, the NFL had fallen into a rut. For every Lady Gaga, there was a Maroon 5. For every Justin Timberlake, there was a Coldplay. Roc Nation has helped the NFL go in a more modern direction with the Halftime Show, drawing in a new audience and creating even more of a spectacle.

Roc Nation is doing everything with the Halftime Show that the NFL desired when the league began its partnership with the company. If Roc Nation wasn’t involved, I couldn’t even imagine what the last few Halftime Shows would have looked like.