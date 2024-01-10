Dec 24, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh (left) talks with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (center) before the game against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone seems to have an issue with Aaron Rodgers’ weekly appearances on The Pat McAfee Show. That is everyone except the New York Jets quarterback’s head coach, Robert Saleh.

On Monday, Saleh was asked by Michael Kay if he’d rather his quarterback not do the Pat McAfee Show next year since it’s a lot of outside noise that’s not about football. Kay’s question to the third-year head coach was about Rodgers unknowingly accusing himself of being the team’s biggest distraction.

Robert Saleh doesn't seem to have an issue with Aaron Rodgers' Pat McAfee segments. “It makes for entertaining conversation.” pic.twitter.com/vSDb7Puole — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 9, 2024

“You know what, I think — I’m not gonna speak for him, but I am, in this small, little segment, when we refer to ‘BS,’ we refer to everything inside the wall,” Saleh said during Monday’s edition of The Michael Kay Show. “I promise you; I don’t think anyone really cares about — inside these walls, his teammates — no one cares about the McAfee Show. I think that’s more just noise for the outside world. But just the things in here, and the things that we need to do better as an organization, as players, as coaches — all of us in terms of stop sweating the small stuff, and let’s worry about winning football games.

These comments were well before Rodgers deflected blame on his Jimmy Kimmel comments, claiming that he was being targeted by the mainstream media instead. But Saleh, although he’s been left speechless before on TMKS, wasn’t pleading the fifth. He had to know that Rodgers would say something that would push the limits again as he took aim at ESPN SVP of production, Mike Foss.

“Pat McAfee’s Show is entertainment,” Saleh continued. “It’s what he does. He makes good money off it; good for him. And they’ve put together a good product. But at the same time, I promise you nobody really cares about what’s said on The Pat McAfee Show.”

Kay asked if the conspiracy theories or the Jimmy Kimmel controversy ever reached Florham Park, where the team’s facility is located.

“It makes for entertaining conversation, but it’s not like ‘Oh my God,’ there’s nothing dramatic,” said the New York Jets head coach. “I mean, you guys should sit down and talk to him about holistic foods and all that. It’s a fascinating conversation, to be honest with you….There’s nothing negative about it. It’s just how you approach it, and I don’t think anybody in the locker room that with negativity.”

Whether you believe Saleh or not, the Jets don’t really care about Rodgers spewing conspiracy theories on PMS. This is Rodgers’ organization, and what he says seems to go; it wasn’t too long ago that he gave a ringing endorsement of his head coach on McAfee’s Show. And with that, they seem to be willing to look the other way when it comes to these controversial appearances.