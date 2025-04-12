Jan 22, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) points to teammates as head coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft look on after the 2017 AFC Championship Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Bill Belichick’s 24-year tenure as the head coach of the New England Patriots under longtime team owner Robert Kraft produced one of the greatest dynasties in sports history. Despite all of their shared success, it seems there is no love lost between the two.

Belichick’s new book, “The Art of Winning,” will be available to the general public on May 6. It provides an in-depth look into his success in New England and his entire coaching career.

Boston writer Dan Shaughnessy received an early copy of the book and wrote an article on Friday discussing some of its details.

According to Shaughnessy, Belichick’s book featured a lengthy “acknowledgements” section where he thanks 363 people who contributed to his success as a head coach. One person who was left off this section, and the entire book, is Kraft.

“As an author of many books, I’d estimate this one’s about 80,000 words,” he wrote. “Two words not in the book: Robert Kraft.”

Shaughnessy outlined how Kraft was only alluded to on one occasion, in particular, when Belichick cited how “they” likely made money from the phrase “The Patriot Way,” with “they” meaning the team owner.

“Somewhere, someone came up with the phrase, ‘The Patriot Way, ‘” wrote Belichick via Shaughnessy’s article. “I think they made some money off it. Good for them. Here’s something you should know: ‘The Patriot Way’ does not exist.”

It shouldn’t be surprising that Belichick seems to have an underlying animosity toward Kraft. After all, even though it was reported that Belichick “mutually parted ways” with the Patriots, it was ultimately Kraft’s decision to move on after the 2023-24 NFL season, a decision he had reportedly planned since Week 10 of that year.

There was also Apple TV+’s Dynasty docuseries about the franchise, including former players who disagreed with the way Belichick was portrayed. Belichick himself referred to it as a “roast,” and there were rumblings that Kraft had some say in how that portrayal went down, though the director denied that.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Belichick’s decision to leave Kraft’s name out of his book detailing his journey throughout his coaching career doesn’t tell the whole story. Had Kraft decided not to take a chance on Belichick, who had already had a failed coaching tenure in Cleveland before joining the Patriots, both of their lives likely would have turned out far differently.