Feb 2, 2023; Henderson, NV, USA; Robert Griffin III during the Pro Bowl Skills competition at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III is hosting a new podcast for Wave Sports + Entertainment, the company announced Thursday.

RG3 and The Ones launches September 21 and will feature Griffin talking “with the game’s best playmakers” and sharing “unfiltered opinions” while they “dive deep into the 2023 season.”

Here’s more from Wave’s release.

“Every week, there are new stories in sports that deserve to be celebrated, championed, and clarified on a platform that puts athletes and their truth first,” said Griffin. “Wave Sports + Entertainment makes unfiltered content that overflows with humanity, humor, and realness. Together with Whispering Oaks Productions, we have created a new weekly podcast I can’t wait to bring to sports fans. ‘RG3 and The Ones’ is for anyone who isn’t interested in the thirty-second sound bites or untrue narratives but wants to dive deeper into the stories that make our favorite athletes our favorite humans. I hope our audience will feel right at home with me—heck, we might even get a cameo from one of my four adorable daughters or a hot take from my record-holding track star wife. Let’s have some fun while celebrating the great stories and superstars in sports.” Each Thursday, Griffin will bring a fascinating look at life inside the NFL as he sits down with prominent guests from across the league to deliver rare insight into weekly standout performances, career-defining moments, locker room dynamics, and captivating stories that unfold throughout the season.

Wave already has several podcasts under its banner, including New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce and Podcast P with Paul George. The company has also seen success with other social media brands, including Buckets, Jukes, and FTBL.

Griffin has built up a pretty strong media career for himself at ESPN since joining the company in 2021. He calls college football weekly with Bob Wischusen and joined Monday Night Countdown in 2022. He also makes appearances across ESPN’s slate of studio shows, occasionally bringing attention to himself.

He seems like he’ll be a good fit for hosting a podcast at Wave, where he’ll theoretically have fewer constraints than at ESPN.