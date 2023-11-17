Credit: Robert Griffin III on Twitter

Robert Griffin III wants to take the Cleveland Browns to the Super Bowl, and not just by organizing a field trip. He wants to lead them there as participants.

With Deshaun Watson being out for the season after fracturing his shoulder, Griffin is now pitching himself for the Browns starting quarterback job, just as he did with the New York Jets earlier this season after Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles.

Time to run it back. pic.twitter.com/EdNN1PURXI — RG3 and The Ones (@rg3andtheones) November 16, 2023



“The Browns should sign me as their starting quarterback,” Griffin said this week on his podcast RG3 and The Ones. “At 33 years old, I understand the game better than I ever have in my entire career. I know how to slide, and I know when to slide. And that was a huge issue in my eight years in the NFL. But I’ve learned. I’ve learned from my mistakes and I’m ready to showcase that I can get it done.”

Griffin had his chance to quarterback the Browns to a Super Bowl when he played there in 2016. Unfortunately, he only made five starts and Cleveland’s 1-15 record fell just short of a Super Bowl run. But according to Griffin, he’s a better quarterback now at 33 years old after not playing in the NFL the last three seasons.

Griffin proceeded to note how Watson was able to go 14 for 14 with a fractured shoulder in the second half of Cleveland’s Week 10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. He can do that too!

“Of those 14 passes, there weren’t really any of them that you would say were $230 million worthy passes,” Griffin said. “All they needed him to do was manage the game because them dogs they got over there on defense, starting with Myles Garrett.

“Well, guess what? I can do that! I can go out there and manage a game for the Cleveland Browns and help them go on a Super Bowl run that they want to go on.”

You can take the quarterback out of the game, but you can’t take the game out of the quarterback. Griffin hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2020 and has been flourishing as an analyst with ESPN since joining the Worldwide Leader in 2021. Despite his ESPN gig, Griffin doesn’t shy away from his desire to get back on the field. And that desire is strong. He’s not just looking for a starting gig on a “win now” team. Griffin even offered to leave ESPN for a backup role with the Browns to help mentor Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

ESPN need not worry. It’s great that Griffin still believes in himself as a quarterback, but now a decade removed from playing a significant role on an NFL team, good luck convincing a front office to share that confidence.

