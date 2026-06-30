Credit: imagn images, Fox Sports Radio

Removing O.J. Simpson from your team’s Ring of Honor wouldn’t seem to be a controversial decision for the Buffalo Bills, given, well, everything. But Fox Sports Radio host Rob Parker still has some questions about it.

The Bills will open their new home at Highmark Stadium this fall after decades playing at the venerable Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park. The new state-of-the-art stadium will have all the bells and whistles of modern arenas across the league while still hoping to retain some of the heart and soul that made the Bills’ former home so unique and special.

But as they transition to the new venue, the Bills are quietly leaving one element of the old stadium firmly in the past. They will not be making any mention of O.J. Simpson at the new Highmark Stadium.

That decision was confirmed by the team this week. A new Family Circle outside the stadium, with plaques honoring Bills greats from yesteryear, won’t include the first honoree on its Wall of Fame. And that’s where Rob Parker has a problem. He said on Fox Sports Radio that if the Bills were going to make this decision, it should have happened while Simpson was still alive and in the old stadium.

“This is a COWARD MOVE! They didn’t [remove OJ from the Wall of Fame] when he was alive, so they’re only doing it now when he’s deceased? DISGRACEFUL!”@robparkerMLBbro is furious with the Bills for omitting OJ Simpson from their new stadium’s Wall of Fame pic.twitter.com/31YN5QADOJ — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) June 30, 2026

“If you ever wanted to know why the Buffalo Bills are losers, have never been able to win a championship and have all kinds of other things going on, this is a prime example. This is the worst of the worst, the most cowardish move I’ve ever seen,” Parker said. “They didn’t do this when O.J. Simpson was alive, and I don’t care what you talk about all the other stuff, because I’m not sitting here trying to make it like O.J. was the perfect person or did everything right.”

“But if you’re the Buffalo Bills, I have a question for you. O.J. Simpson is still in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, O.J. Simpson is still in the College Football Hall of Fame. And he was still honored at your old stadium. Why would you do this now that he’s deceased and that he’s gone? It’s a coward move. You should have done it when he was still alive if you had any cause to do it and say, ‘no, O.J. we don’t care what the jury said, we don’t care about anything, we don’t care about the legal system and how it works in this country and we’ve determined that you’re guilty and we want nothing to do with you.'”

“How the hell can the Buffalo Bills have any kind of honor or ring or salute any players in that freakin’ organization and not include O.J. Simpson? He was the Buffalo Bills. Disgraceful,” Parker said incredulously.

Well, there’s obviously reasons why you wouldn’t want to honor O.J. Simpson. But as Rob Parker points out, he hasn’t been removed from either the college or pro Halls of Fame, and at this point, it’s hard to imagine what would lead to that happening. And the Bills had plenty of opportunity to make this decision over the last few decades while Simpson was involved in so many various troubles. Calling it “the worst of the worst” or tying it to the franchise’s lack of on-field championships is total hyperbole.

If you visit the Buffalo Bills website, Simpson is still listed on the Wall of Fame. However, that won’t be visible to visitors at the new Highmark Stadium. Any decision regarding the legacy of O.J. Simpson is going to be complicated.

Should the Bills have done this sooner if they were going to do it at all? Yes. It’s not like the facts in O.J. Simpson’s life have changed in the last several years or after his death in 2024. However, the launch of a new stadium certainly provided the most reasonable, convenient, and logical cover to try to sweep Simpson’s history with the franchise slightly under the rug.