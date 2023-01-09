During February’s Super Bowl LVII, FanDuel’s advertising campaign will have a live element involving Rob Gronkowski.

Per the Sports Business Journal, Gronkowski will attempt to make a 25-yard field goal live during the broadcast. If he makes it, anyone who bet $5 on the game on FanDuel will receive a share of $10 million in free bets.

Here’s a clip from the campaign, which FanDuel has branded as “Kick of Destiny.”

I really hope this kick happens during the hours-long pregame show or halftime, because it would really be a buzzkill coming back from a commercial break in the middle of a quarter.

