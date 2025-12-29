Credit: Denny Medley – Imagn Images; Good Morning America

The first time Rob Gronkowski retired from the NFL, it only lasted one season.

Before he could buy a new yacht or make his travel plans, the legendary tight end quickly followed his quarterback, Tom Brady, to Tampa Bay, where he won another Super Bowl and cemented himself even further in the history books.

Gronkowski caught four balls for 85 yards in his final game ever, an all-timer in the NFC championship against the Rams.

Then, he hung it up for good and landed a cushy job on Fox NFL Sunday, where he continues to appear most weekends in the biggest pregame show on television.

So when Gronkowski speaks on retirement, one would have to imagine that Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce listens. And this week, Gronkowski was asked directly what advice he would give Kelce heading into what could be the tight end’s final game.

Gronkowski encouraged Kelce to take his time and trust his gut, rather than rushing into a decision that he ultimately goes back on.

“The only advice that I would give him, because I’ve been in this situation before, is listen to your gut feeling,” Gronkowski said on Good Morning America. “If you truly love the game of football and you feel like you belong out there on the football field, well then, go back. Look at your options, see what’s presented to you on the table, and weigh it all out and take your time.”

According to TMZ, Gronkowski hinted on Fox over the weekend that Kelce should explore changing teams as he awaits a prognosis for Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Unless Kelce can find a football situation he feels good about, Gronkowski said he should move on to the next opportunity in retirement:

“If your heart’s not in it, well then you got a lot of opportunities ahead of yo,u and he’s gonna be successful in whatever he does in his next venture.”

Indeed, Kelce is well set up for what’s next. The star tight end has already received interest from Hollywood and hosts one of the biggest podcasts in America with New Heights. Every sports network would line up to hire him.

And of course, he is expected to wed Taylor Swift in the near future and begin life as a married man.

Even as his performance has waned, Kelce, 36, remains largely healthy and more productive than most tight ends. Next season will be a downer for the Chiefs without Mahomes.

But clearly Gronkowski worries that Kelce could rush to a decision because of the state of the team, just like Gronkowski did in New England when Brady was on his way out. Beyond Gronkowski’s words, perhaps his own career serves as a guidepost for Kelce entering an uncertain offseason.