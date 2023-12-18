Credit: Fox Sports

The Dallas Cowboys earned plenty of criticism on Sunday with a blowout road loss in Buffalo, but Rob Gronkowski thinks it showed a worrisome lack of fortitude.

“When you’re a team and you can’t go on the road and win a big game in a hostile environment with weather that isn’t… in your favor, it means you’re not mentally tough, and the Dallas Cowboys are not a mentally tough football team,” Gronkowski said on Fox’s NFL postgame show on Sunday. “It has been shown last year in the playoffs. It has been shown the year before in the playoffs.”

Dallas mustered just 195 yards of total offense and 10 points while losing by three touchdowns.

Gronkowski sees the same elements that befell the Cowboys in the playoffs over the past two years, plus a recent road loss to San Francisco.

“It has been shown this year twice now because they got absolutely blown out versus a good team in San Francisco when they went on the road,” Gronkowski explained.

Whether or not you agree with Gronk, this is the first time since moving into the media space that he has really shredded a team. The jolly giant typically dips into his recent NFL playing experience or past competition against top coaches and players to give perspective on the week’s games.

But when it comes to this year’s Cowboys, the legendary tight end seemed pretty bothered.

Maybe Gronkowski is just getting comfortable, or the take game has claimed another participant in the four-time Super Bowl champion.

[Fox NFL Postgame via Fox News]