Rob Gronkowski’s second NFL comeback attempt was over before it even started — because it never actually existed.

Tuesday, Cecil Lammey of FootballGuys.com reported that the Fox NFL analyst was considering coming out of retirement to play for the Denver Broncos. Lammey put that information out there via a source he was “comfortable” with, but NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport quickly refuted it as “nonsense.”

And if that wasn’t enough, Gronk himself shut the door on the speculation when he exchanged messages with Fox Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz on Wednesday.

“Crazy, bro. They must know something about me that I don’t,” Gronkowski told Schultz. “I wish I still had those powers, because that would be cool if I did. But I was just in Australia for a few days. Now it’s time to relax a little. No football.”

So, there you have it — straight from the source. The 36-year-old four-time Super Bowl champion has no desire to suit up again. He’s perfectly content with his gig at Fox, even if Terry Bradshaw occasionally forgets he’s on Fox NFL Sunday.

Gronk is busy jumping out of helicopters and getting pranked on TV. Mike Francesa may think it makes him look like a “clown,” but Gronk seems to be enjoying the circus just fine. At this point, the only thing that could pull him back onto the field is his Fox colleague, Tom Brady.

Sure, he might skip a studio appearance here and there to cut the ribbon at a Dick’s Sporting Goods grand opening in New Hampshire. But risk another round of injuries to play with Bo Nix and for Sean Payton?

Not happening.