Rob Gronkowski and Logan Paul are getting set to take part in the Fanatics Flag Football Game on March 21. While the entire point of that sport is to avoid tackling, it sounds like the two of them might end up doing that anyway.

Gronkowski called out Paul after the WWE wrestler withdrew from a boxing match with Le’Veon Bell. Paul had challenged any NFL player to box him with a $1 million bet hanging in the balance. Paul and Bell agreed to the fight, but the former YouTube star later called it off, saying that the WWE didn’t want him risking injury.

Gronk is more than willing to step into Bell’s spot when he and Paul meet at the upcoming flag football event.

“If Logan Paul wants a piece of me, we are both playing in the flag football game on March 21,” the Fox NFL analyst said on Up & Adams on Tuesday. “I’m down to throw on the field, and even throw my fists, go all out brawl on the flag football field. I will fight him on the field if he wants to fight me.”

“If Logan Paul wants a piece of me, I’m down to throw it down on the field… I’ll whoop his ass.” Gronk responds to Logan Paul calling him out 👀@RobGronkowski | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/HCSi9aCZGk — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) March 10, 2026

Gronkowski, who has previously done some appearances with WWE, said that Paul’s excuse for calling off the fight was “the biggest crap of all time,” adding, “I’ll whoop his ass” if Paul does take him up on the offer.

Paul started all of this when he reacted to Tom Brady calling his WWE career “cute” while promoting the Fanatics Flag Football game.

“There’s a clip out there of him [Tom Brady] calling me a bitch… If any of the football players want to fight, we’ll see what happens,” Paul said in a social media post. “I would throttle Myles Garrett. It could be any name. Any football player, Myles Garrett, Puka Nakua, Tom Brady, Rob [Gronkowski], Sam Darnold. $1 million, come to the gym, put on boxing gloves, and let’s see how it goes. I will throw hands.”

That’s when Bell approached Paul, before the fight was called off.

Paul and Gronk also have some familial beef, as the pro wrestler once sparred with four of Gronkowski’s brothers while training for his match against Floyd Mayweather. Rob did not take part in that as he was playing in the NFL at the time.

How much of this is real and how much is a work? As usual with both Gronk and Paul, who knows? They both know how to play the promo game. But if the goal is to get people to tune in to watch a flag football game in case a fight breaks out, they have likely pulled it off.