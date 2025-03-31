“House being robbed at gun point with my family in it isn’t what anyone wants for a birthday gift,” Sherman wrote. “Scary situation that my Wife handled masterfully and kept my kids safe. If anyone has any info that can help find these people please reach out.”

Another Video if anyone recognizes them or has any info please reach out pic.twitter.com/sY4lqLgTF7 — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 31, 2025

After a follower on social media encouraged Sherman to use his own weapons to protect himself in such a scenario, the former Stanford star replied, “Guns help but bullets flying from me or them in a house with my kids is not where I’m trying to be.”

At this point, there aren’t many other details available regarding the incident, which the authorities are now investigating according to TMZ.

A five-time Pro Bowl selection over the course of his 11-year career, Sherman has maintained a steady presence in the media space since retiring following the 2021 season. In addition to his role on the Amazon Prime Video Thursday Night Football pre and postgame show, he also had a regular role on FS1’s Undisputed prior to the Skip Bayless vehicle’s cancellation last year.

The former Seattle Seahawks standout also hosts The Richard Sherman Podcast, which made headlines last year due to his comments regarding Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter’s prospects as a wide receiver. As was the case during his playing career, Sherman isn’t one to bite his tongue, and as such, you can likely expect more updates regarding the burglary at his house to follow.