Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Eighteen months after he was first arrested, the DUI case involving Richard Sherman has reached its conclusion.

According to ESPN, the former NFL cornerback and current Amazon Prime Video analyst has received a deferred prosecution in the case stemming from his February 2024 arrest. As a result, Sherman’s charge will be suspended so long as he meets certain court requirements.

As noted by ESPN’s Brady Henderson, Washington State law stipulates that a defendant can only request deferred prosecution by stating that his or her conduct came as a result of a substance use disorder or a mental problem and by also agreeing to two years of treatment. If the conditions of the agreement are not met, the case goes to a bench trial. Meanwhile, a deferred prosecution also comes with a five-year probationary period and still counts as a prior offense for potential future cases.

While he was first arrested in February 2024, Sherman wasn’t officially charged in the case until this past June. Police records indicate that he was initially pulled over for speeding before allegedly registering a blood alcohol level of 0.11, higher than Washington State’s legal limit of 0.08.

At the time of his initial arrest, the 3-time first-team All-Pro was still a member of Fox Spots’ Undisputed, which led to him taking a prolonged absence from the now-canceled morning debate show. Richard Sherman is currently in his fourth season on Prime Video’s pregame and and postgame panel for Thursday Night Football, a role he has occupied since retiring from the NFL following the 2021 season.