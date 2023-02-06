The eyes of the sports world will descend on Phoenix, Arizona for Super Bowl LVII, and anyone and everyone will be there for the Big Game. That includes Rich Eisen, who will take his show on location, and will air exclusively on The Roku Channel.

The Rich Eisen Show will be in Phoenix starting on Wednesday, February 8, at 12:00 PM ET/9:00 AM PT. Along with shows on Thursday and Friday, Eisen will have a one-hour “Big Game Bonus Special” taking place on Super Bowl weekend. That will air at 12:00 PM ET/9:00 AM PT, 4:00 PM ET/1:00 PM PT, and 11 PM ET/8 PM PT Saturday, February 11, and Sunday, the 12th.

Eisen typically has a wide range of guests from sports and the entertainment industry on his show, and these shows will be no different. The eclectic list of guests includes Michael Irvin, George Kittle, Deion Sanders, Emmitt Smith, Sean Payton, Stefon Diggs, Charles Woodson, Kurt Warner, Joe Montana, Stephen A. Smith, Rob Riggle, Bert Kreischer, and many more surprise guests.

Eisen said, “Nothing beats a week at the Big Game, except for streaming the first ever live show from there for Roku and The Roku Channel as part of my ever-expanding partnership with them. Our guest list is chock full of newsmakers and fun surprises, and I can’t wait to spring it on everyone next week. Wish it could start today.”

The Rich Eisen Show moved to The Roku Channel last September. Viewers can access that channel on Roku devices and the web, as well as on iOS and Android devices, in addition to Amazon Fire TV and select Samsung TVs.