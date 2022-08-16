Rich Eisen is on the move as his eponymous sports talk show will leave Peacock for The Roku Channel in September.

According to Variety, The Rich Eisen Show will remain the same in terms of the studio, time slot, and host, but they will switch streaming partners. An exact date for The Roku Channel debut is yet to be announced, but in the meantime, The Rich Eisen Show will stream on their YouTube page starting on August 22 as they prepare for the switch. This switch only affects the TV portion of the show, the radio portion will remain on Westwood One.

The Roku Channel is an ad-supported app for those with Roku devices, although there is a web-based option that everybody can access. In their second quarter, Roku had 63.1 million active accounts.

It makes sense for Roku to go after someone like Eisen and his show. Roku is trying to bolster up their sports offerings with their various linear sports channels like Stadium and Fubo Sports, along with offering people the ability to access their Paramount+ account on the app. But with Eisen a part of the NFL Network, he brings over credibility and access to a variety of guests. Especially from within the pro football world. With the switch happening in September, it seems like Roku wants to hit the ground running for the NFL season.

[Variety]