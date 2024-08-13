Credit: Nothing Personal with David Samson

Rich Eisen has one of the more unique roles in sports media, with a fully independent operation on his Rich Eisen Show coupled with a longtime gig at the league-owned NFL Network. While that arrangement might appear difficult or put some people off, Eisen says he “never” worries about how his opinions on the radio could come back to jeopardize his work for the NFL.

In an interview on Nothing Personal with David Samson released Tuesday, Eisen explained the freedom he has had even while being on the NFL’s payroll and how he navigates giving opinions and being critical of the league and its teams.

“As long as you’re being straight-up fair, and you’re not making fun of, and you’re not laughing at, and you’re being critical of decisions that deserve or merit conversation that can end up being critical, I think I’ve put enough skin in the game where I’m thankful enough to say to you that these are my answers,” Eisen told Samson.

Eisen gave multiple recent examples in which he criticized the NFL to illustrate his point. This summer, Eisen said he attended a Copa América match at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles with his son. The next day, he went on his radio show and called out the NFL for continuing to use turf on so many of its fields despite the injury risk, highlighting how Concacaf used grass at SoFi for the soccer tournament.

In August, Eisen said he dragged the Dallas Cowboys owner for his silly line of being “all in” while letting multiple of his best players sit unsigned.

“I also understand what the lines are and where they aren’t,” Eisen said. “But in terms of opinionating, I’ll say it. As long as it’s fair, I don’t think there’s going to be any pushback or a problem.”

Eisen added that while he knows in his duties hosting on NFL Network that his job is not to share opinions, he has been given the freedom to do so away from the network since he was hired there.

“I’ve been there since day one, so I think I’ve built up, thankfully, enough capital where I’m trusted to speak into a microphone by an employer for 21 years now … I think I’m trustworthy enough, and what I got years ago still stands today,” Eisen said.

Over two decades ago when Eisen was hired for the launch of NFL Network, then-NFL COO Roger Goodell told Eisen he would have an open door with the host. Even during the lockout between the league and its players in 2011, Goodell insisted Eisen could ask him anything during an on-air interview.

Those key relationships and Eisen’s ability to toe the line effectively have made the potential conflict of interest almost irrelevant for him day to day.

“Do I think about it when I go on NFL Network? I do not,” Eisen said. “Do I think about it when I sit in this chair? I just understand that listen, the NFL Network will never have … any exposé, deep dive look into something controversial. That’ll never happen.”

As the NFL reportedly considers investing in ESPN and pares down its operation at NFL Media with layoffs, Eisen will hardly be the only one navigating this dynamic. From his standpoint, it sounds like being transparent and thoughtful has gone a long way.

[Nothing Personal with David Samson on YouTube]