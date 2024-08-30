An Awful Announcing rendering of Chris Rose and Rich Eisen, both whom are play-by-play voices for the NFL Network.

Rich Eisen and Kurt Warner will once again spend time in Europe this season calling international games for the NFL Network.

The network will broadcast seven exclusive games in 2024, including four international games, and it announced its broadcast crews Thursday for those games in Europe. Eisen will call play-by-play, and Warner will handle color commentary for the first two London games: the New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 6 and the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears (Oct. 13).

The pair will travel to Munich for the New York Giants-Carolina Panthers matchup on Nov. 10.

The two will get a break for the Week 7 game between the Jaguars and the New England Patriots on Oct. 20 at London’s Wembley Stadium. Chris Rose will handle play-by-play duties there, with Joe Thomas as analyst.

Stacey Dales, Jamie Erdahl and Steve Wyche will each work two of those games, with Sara Walsh joining Erdahl on the sidelines for the game in Germany.

The NFL Network has announced its broadcasting teams for its exclusive-only games in 2024 pic.twitter.com/7Tjty4zX4x — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) August 29, 2024



Announcing crews for the NFL Network’s Dec. 28 tripleheader will be announced at a later date.

Eisen earned praise for his work on NFL Network international games in 2023. As for Warner, he also fueled some memes pointing out his love of puffy jackets in the booth.

[Richard Deitsch]