Photo Credit: NFL Network

Los Angeles Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker entered Saturday having never missed a field goal inside of 40 yards in his NFL career. Including the postseason, 70 attempts, 70 makes on career field goal attempts under 40 yards for Dicker.

Well, Dicker finally missed on a kick inside 40 yards, and NFL Network play-by-play announcer Rich Eisen put it on his broadcast partner during Saturday’s game between the Chargers and Houston Texans.

As Los Angeles had failed to score a touchdown on consecutive red-zone opportunities late in the second quarter, Warner noted that the Chargers were at least on the way to getting within eight points after the ensuing Dicker field goal try.

“Obviously not the way that you wanted the first half to play out,” NFL Network color commentator Kurt Warner said. “But, you take three right here, you cut this to a one-possession game, knowing that you’re getting the ball out of the half. You haven’t played very good offensively. You’ll take it.”

Dicker proceeded to miss a 32-yard field goal attempt, keeping the Houston advantage at 14-3 going into halftime.

“Obviously not the way that you wanted the first half to play out. But, you take three right here, you cut this to a one-possession game… you’ll take it.” Kurt Warner, right before Cameron Dicker misses a 32-yrd field goal. Dicker had never missed a FG within 40 yards. pic.twitter.com/8ErR7kQjho — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 27, 2025

As the broadcast returned from a halftime break, Eisen playfully blamed Warner for the Dicker missed field goal.

“[The Chargers] had a chance for Cameron Kicker to make it a one-score game, until you mentioned, Kurt, that it could be a one-score game, and then he missed for the first time in his career on less than 40 yards,” Eisen said. “So, you’re the jinx, is basically what I’m saying to you.”

“You put that on me?” Warner replied.

“I just did,” Eisen confirmed.

“You did not put that on me,” Warner said.

Dicker’s struggles continued later in the game with a missed extra-point attempt (granted, the Chargers were called for offensive offsides anyway). And the uncharacteristic struggles loomed large in a 20-16 loss for the Chargers.